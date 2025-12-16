Victory of truth over power: Gehlot on court relief for Gandhis in National Herald case

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday termed a Delhi court's refusal to take cognisance of the ED's chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and five others in the National Herald case a "victory of truth over power".

The senior Congress leader said his party had consistently maintained that the case was "fabricated by the Narendra Modi government" and was aimed solely at "maligning" the Gandhi family's reputation.

"The decision of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the National Herald case is proof of the victory of truth over power. The court dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's complaint against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, making it clear that there is no case of money laundering involved," Gehlot said.

"Recently, the ED had filed an FIR with the Delhi Police in this case, knowing well that the charges were baseless and had no substance," he said while claiming the ED "acted under pressure from the Modi government" and was embarrassed in court.

Gehlot also said, "Today, the judiciary has delivered a clear verdict. Separated truth from falsehood. Ultimately, truth has triumphed." While refusing to take cognisance of the chargesheet, the court noted that it was based on an investigation into a complaint by a private person and not on an FIR of a predicate offence. Its cognisance is impermissible in law, the judge said. PTI SDA NSD NSD