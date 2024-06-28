Victory of truth, says J'khand CM after Hemant Soren granted bail

Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Friday termed the high court's order granting bail to his predecessor Hemant Soren in a money laundering case as a victory of truth.

Earlier in the day, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former chief minister Hemant Soren in the money laundering case linked to a land scam.

The high court had on June 13 reserved its order on Soren's bail plea.

Taking to X, the CM wrote, “Satya pareshan ho sakta hain, parajit nahi (Truth can face troubles, cannot be defeated)." Champai also posted a photograph with the former chief minister, tagging a slogan ‘Satyamev Jayate!’ The JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand hailed the court's order granting bail to the former chief minister of the state.

Jharkhand minister Basant Soren, a younger brother of Hemant Soren, said, “We had faith in the judiciary. Justice has prevailed. I would like to thank the high court.” JMM leader and minister Hafizul Hassan wrote on X, “Truth can never be defeated. I heartily welcome the decision of the high court. This decision has also demolished the castle built by dictatorial forces.” Expressing his happiness, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur posted a part of a popular Hindi song- ‘Haaste haaste kat jaye raaste, zindagi yun hi chalte rahe’ from the movie ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ on the microblogging site.

A single bench of Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay granted bail to Hemant Soren earlier in the day.

"...The petitioner is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount each," said the order passed by Justice Mukhopadhyay.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir wrote on social media, “I am delighted over the high court’s decision of granting bail to former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ji, a tallest tribal leader. Indeed a great development and happy moment for INDIA alliance ahead of assembly elections…Welcome back @HemantSorenJMM.” Reacting to the development, Jharkhand BJP said that the former chief minister was "not freed from all charges but only granted bail".

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “The way the JMM-led alliance is celebrating, it seems he was free from all charges. He was just granted bail.” PTI SAN BDC