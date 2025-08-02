Dhami hails victory of young and educated candidates in panchayat poll

Dehradun: The victory of several young women in the Uttarakhand panchayat polls was hailed as a reflection of an aspirational change at the grassroots, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saying the election results augur well.

Dhami on Friday extended his congratulations to several such young people who were elected officer bearers at the panchayat level.

"I am happy that a large number of young candidates from ordinary backgrounds have won. I congratulate them all and appeal to them to work collectively for the development of Gram Sabhas, which will play a big role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India," he told reporters.

In his byte, Dhami mentioned 21-year-old Priyanka Negi, who was elected the pradhan of Sarkot village, located near the state's summer capital, Gairsain, in Chamoli district.

Sarkot has been adopted by the state government to be developed as a model village.

Earlier, the chief minister spoke to her on the phone.

"Sarkot is being developed as an Adarsh Gram. We will develop such Adarsh Grams in all the districts where employment, self-employment opportunities, as well as all basic facilities are available. Victory of many young and educated representatives in this panchayat election is an auspicious sign, the government will provide full support to the panchayats," Dhami said.

Negi, who has studied up to graduation, defeated Priyanka Devi for the post of village head.

On the phone, the chief minister told her that soon the chief development officers of all the districts would visit Sarkot to study the village. Dhami also invited Negi to come to Dehradun.

Priyanka was not the only young woman to make it. Sakshi, 22, was elected the village head of Kui in Pabau block of Pauri district.

She returned to her village after doing BTech from Dehradun with a resolve to do something for her area.

Raveena, 24, won as a zila panchayat member candidate from Kotgaon Jakhol ward of Uttarkashi district.

Political commentator Jaisingh Rawat welcomed the infusion of young blood at the level where it matters to the locals the most.

"Victory of young educated people ...reflects that the spirit of the 73rd amendment to the Constitution, which envisions local self-government in rural areas through decentralisation of power and promotion of democracy at the grassroots, is gradually percolating down to the people," he said.

"But the real change will come about only after devolution of power to panchayat bodies," Rawat said.

Three-tier panchayat elections were held in Uttarakhand in two phases on 24 and 28 February, the results of which were declared on Thursday and Friday.