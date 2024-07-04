Victory parade of T20 team: Avoid traveling towards Marine Drive, advise police

Mumbai, July 4 (PTI) As thousands of people gathered in south Mumbai to watch the Indian T20 cricket team's victory parade, Mumbai police on Thursday evening advised commuters to avoid heading towards Marine Drive.

The T20 World Cup winning side is to take part in a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

"Due to the heavy rush of fans around Wankhede Stadium, people are requested to avoid commuting towards Marine Drive," the police appealed through their X handle.

People started gathering at Marine Drive from as early as 3 pm and at some places police struggled to bring the crowds under control.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan took a stock of the security arrangements at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium earlier in the day. PTI DC KRK