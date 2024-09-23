Vidarbha Cong leader wants Patole as CM; MVA discussion on post after polls, says Chennithala

Nagpur, Sep 23 (PTI) Congress leaders from Maharashtra's Vidarbha on Monday pitched for state unit president Nana Patole as chief minister if the party gets maximum seats from the region and wins assembly polls.

Every workers wants the chief minister to be from his region, Congress' Nagpur unit chief Vikas Thakre told reporters.

"Nana Patole is working very hard in Vidarbha and if the Congress gets maximum seats in the assembly polls from Vidarbha, then he will be a natural claimant to the CM's post. We will try to convince our leader Rahul Gandhi about this demand. I am sure the high command will not do injustice to Vidarbha," Thakre said while answering a query on the party's CM face.

Patole is MLA from Sakoli in Vidarbha's Bhandara region and under him the Congress won the maximum number of seats (13 out of 48) in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Thakre said he had made this demand at a party meeting here, adding the Congress has "able leaders and it is a competition (for the post)".

"Our demand is not wrong. But we also have the responsibility to ensure the Congress gets maximum seats from Vidarbha," Thakre said.

Former state minister Anees Ahmad also said a leader from Vidarbha should be made chief minister of Maharashtra.

The party's in charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, however, said the main focus was on unseating the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra and ensuring a win for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

"A leader from the party may have expressed his opinion. But the MVA has decided to discuss the CM's post after elections. There is no discussion on it at present," Chennithala told reporters here.

Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held in November. PTI CLS BNM