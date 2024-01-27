Vidarbha has huge potential to attract industries: Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region has the potential to attract investments and asserted that Gadchiroli will become the highest tax-paying district in the state in five years.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering at the ‘Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav-Advantage Vidarbha’, an industrial expo and exhibition, in Nagpur.

The Vidarbha region in the eastern part of the state comprises 11 districts, including Nagpur and Gadchiroli.

The Union minister of road transport and highways, who hails from Nagpur, said that Vidarbha has the potential to attract industries as it now has good infrastructure of water, power, transport and telecommunication.

He said that 75 per cent of the minerals in Maharashtra are in Vidarbha.

So many industries have started coming to Gadchiroli that it will become the highest tax-paying district in the state in the next five years, he said.

Gadkari also said that there is a huge potential for investment in the tourism sector in Vidarbha, which has popular tiger reserves.

The minister said Nagpur is becoming an aviation hub with many big companies from the sector having their units at MIHAN (Multi Modal international Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) in the city. He also said that Rafale fighter jets will be manufactured at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited unit in Nagpur. PTI CLS NR