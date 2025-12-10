Video captures leopard with two cubs on busy road in Beed district

Beed, Dec 10 (PTI) Forest officials in Maharashtra’s Beed district have urged the public to stay alert after a leopard and two cubs were sighted on the busy Doithan-Ashti road.

A now-viral video recorded on Tuesday night showed the three big cats moving on the road for a few moments before disappearing into nearby fields.

Range Forest Officer Amol Munde said a leopard and its two cubs were spotted near Kinhi village. He appealed to people from Kinhi and nearby areas such as Beedsangavi, Kohini, Bavi, and Darewadi to refrain from venturing out late at night.

He assured that adequate measures would be taken to ensure public safety.