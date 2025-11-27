Video emerges of school bus driver assaulted on Jammu outskirts, FIR registered

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) A purported video showing a group of people assaulting a school bus driver on the outskirts of Jammu city went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting swift action from police, officials said.

The footage shows around three to four individuals stopping the bus by blocking its path with their vehicle. They then forcefully pulled the driver out and assaulted him in the jurisdiction of Police Post Sidhra, officials added.

What triggered the incident was when their vehicle was allegedly grazed by the bus.

After the video was shared on social media, it sparked significant public outrage against the attackers. The matter was subsequently reported to the Sidhra police post on Thursday evening.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Nagrota police station under Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and Section 115(2) (causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to identify and apprehend the accused, officials added.