Video from CM’s house shows Maliwal arguing with security; 'political hitman' at work, her response

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A day after an FIR was registered in the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, a minute-long video purportedly of the chief minister’s residence shows her using expletives and arguing with the security staff.

Reacting to a video that surfaced online, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal said the "political hitman" has started making efforts to save himself "Like every time, this time also this political hitman has started making efforts to save himself," she said in a post on X without naming anyone.

In the purported video, while the security staff is requesting the MP to leave the living room where she was sitting, Maliwal is heard saying, “Mai tumhari bhi naukri khaungi agar mujhe touch kara toh (I will get you terminated from your job if you touch me).” Maliwal says she has called the police control room and would wait till the police arrive. "I will tell everyone. Let me talk to your DCP." In the 52-second purported video, while the MP dares the security staff to “throw her outside”, one of the personnel says they won’t take such a step.

On Monday, Maliwal accused Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the chief minister's official residence while he was inside the house. The Delhi Police registered an FIR in the matter on Thursday and named Kumar as an accused.

Tagging a media report on the footage, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a post on X, said, "Swati Maliwal ka sach (The truth of Swati Maliwal).” Responding to the party's post, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey posted on X in Hindi, "Even the slightest light of the lamp of truth is enough to dispel the deepest darkness of lies and arrogance. First, decide who is loyal. Then time will decide who is the traitor?" On Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said Kumar "misbehaved" with Maliwal at the CM's residence and that Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Maliwan, in the post on X, said, "By getting his people to tweet and share videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime. Who makes a video of someone being thrashed? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is examined.” PTI SLB BUN NSM NB NB