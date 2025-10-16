Video man spitting on food in Uttarakhand restaurant goes viral, Hindu organisations stage protest

Uttarkashi, Oct 16 (PTI) Hindu organisations held demonstrations here on Thursday after a video surfaced online purportedly showing a man allegedly spitting on tandoori roti at a local restaurant, with the protesters claiming the act hurt religious sentiments.

Activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKRAND) gathered in the main market area, closing businesses and raising slogans at Hanuman Chowk.

Several local Hindu merchants joined the protest, demanding accountability and justice. Although businesses reopened later in the day due to the upcoming Diwali festival.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Janak Singh Panwar said that the police had received complaints late Wednesday night regarding the incident stating that an employee at a restaurant near a petrol pump had allegedly spat on food offending the religious sentiments of locals. A purported video of the act surfaced online.

Following this, a case was filed under sections 295(A) (hurting religious sentiments) and 274 (food adulteration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Panwar added that the Food Safety Department has initiated the process of cancelling the restaurant's license based on the police report.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, president of the Minority Seva Samiti, condemned the incident as a "shameful act" and called for a social boycott of those responsible. He urged a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of maintaining social harmony.

In an effort to prevent further unrest, the police and local administration held a meeting with Hindu organisations and traders to ensure law and order in the city.

The incident comes amid lingering tensions in Uttarkashi, which saw a prolonged dispute last year over a mosque, leading to several months of unrest in the city.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities focused on maintaining peace and upholding the law in the region. PTI DPT HIG HIG