Video of Assam BJP chief Dilip Saikia scolding minister Jayanta Malla Baruah goes viral

Bahjani (Assam): A video cilp purportedly showing Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia scolding minister Jayanta Malla Baruah in front of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has gone viral, prompting the Congress to mock the ruling party saying that "syndicate sardars are facing a fightback from the RSS-loyalists".

The incident, which was confirmed by senior BJP officials, took place at Bahjani in Nalbari district during inauguration of the new Mandal office by Sarma on Sunday.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia upset with Nalbari BJP unit. pic.twitter.com/9vU759YBjd — Voice of Assam (@VoiceOfAxom) April 15, 2025

A party leader told PTI on condition of anonymity that Saikia was initially not allowed to enter the newly inaugurated building while the CM, Baruah and mandal president were already inside.

"This was not a government programme, but a party event. The state party chief should get the prime importance. I think the state president felt that he was not given the due respect, and that is why this incident happened," he added.

In the viral video clip, Saikia is seen scolding Baruah, who is the local MLA. He also instructed local party officials to remove the mandal president from the scene.

Though every word uttered by him was not clearly audible, he was seen pointing fingers at Baruah and saying: "your constituency... disrespect to the president" in front of Sarma and others.

Then Sarma and others moved from the place and entered a room in the office complex.

Responding to this, Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said: "Ram Ram, rebellion on 1st Bohag (the first month of Assamese new year)... SANGHI RAJ vs SYNDICATE RAJ... I always knew that, in BJP Assam, the Syndicate Sardars are facing a fightback from the RSS-loyalists, but unfortunately the Godi Media is too afraid to show it." Therefore, this shouting match is not a revelation, Borah claimed.

"In any case: just see how the CM who likes to show his courage and manliness by locking up ordinary people, journalists and Congress spokesmen, demurred in front of the BJP State President @DilipSaikia4Bjp," he added.

Tagging the CM, the state Congress president said: "It was nice to see you lose your voice." He (Sarma) always considered his chair more important than his self-respect and it is the latest evidence, Borah alleged.

Saikia in a post said that workers and offices are the backbone of the party, and the new space will empower the team to serve the people with even greater dedication and coordination.

"Grateful for the presence of Nalbari district president Shri Jayanta Bujarbaruah, mandal president Shri Mintu Tamuli, and all our senior and dedicated karyakartas. Wishing continued strength and success to our ever-committed team!" he added.