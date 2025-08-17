Video of BJP leader performing 'aarti' in front of Fatehpur mausoleum's picture goes viral

Kanpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Amid Janmashtami celebrations, a purported video of BJP's Fatehpur district president performing 'aarti' in front of the mausoleum's photograph at his residence is getting widely circulated on social media.

In the video, BJP leader Mukhlal Pal can be seen saying that as a devout "Sanatani", he is worshipping the mausoleum’s image as he could not reach the disputed site.

He urged people to perform rituals in their homes, clarifying that he was not worshipping at the disputed site itself.

Members of right-wing outfits allegedly stormed the Fatehpur mausoleum on August 11 night and damaged graves, claiming it to be a Hindu temple site and demanding permission to offer prayers. After the incident, an FIR was registered against 10 named and 150 unnamed people at the Fatehpur police station.

The mausoleum violence was raised in the state assembly by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, who had asked the government why the name of the BJP's Fatehpur unit chief was not mentioned in the FIR.

According to officials, Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has been asked to probe the matter and submit a report.

Pant and Prayagraj Inspector General of Police Ajay Mishra visited the site on Saturday, and they reviewed the situation with the District Magistrate Ravindra Singh and Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ