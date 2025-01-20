Video of car running over puppy goes viral, retired cop detained in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Jan 20 (PTI) Amid social media outrage over a widely-circulated video purporting to show a car running over a puppy in this Uttar Pradesh district, police on Monday detained the accused.

Advertisment

Assistant Superintendent of Police Rijul said, "A video from Bulandshahr surfaced online, showing a car deliberately running over a puppy. Taking immediate cognisance, the accused was taken into custody." The accused is a 70-year-old retired police officer, investigations revealed.

An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Dehat under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and evidence is being collected for further legal action, Rijul said.

The alleged incident drew widespread condemnation, with animal rights activists and social media users calling for stringent punishment for the accused. PTI COR ABN ABN SZM SZM