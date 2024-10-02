Video of Congress worker removing Siddaramaiah's shoe sparks row

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday found himself at the centre of controversy during a Gandhi Jayanti event after a viral video purportedly showed a Congress worker removing his shoes while handing a Tricolour.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: A Congress worker, with the Tiranga in his hands, removed shoes from the feet of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier today as he arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. A man present at the spot, removed the flag from the worker's… pic.twitter.com/rjT1AJTXsp — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

The fresh controversy further added to the trouble for Siddaramaiah who is already facing Lokayukta police and ED into the alleged MUDA scam.

On the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took out a march from Gandhi Bhavan to Gandhi statue on the premises of 'Vidhana Soudha' here.

The ED on Monday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR by police, against the Chief Minister over the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority).

The federal agency had also invoked relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.

On September 27, Lokayukta police registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others, following a Special Court order.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Wearing white attire for the event to spread awareness about Gandhi’s philosophy, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were joined by other Ministers including Law Minister H K Patil, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Carrying national flags, raising slogans "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram", scores of Congress workers also took part in the Gandhi Walk amid tight security.

On the occasion, over 500 students took oath of cleanliness through video conference during the event organised at Banquet Hall in Vidhana Soudha.