Singrauli ASI video: Cop removes uniform after argument with BJP leader, Cong slams govt

Singrauli: The Congress on Monday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government after a video of an irate policeman disrobing in Singrauli went viral on social media.

However, police authorities said the video was of February and action had already been taken against assistant sub inspector Vinod Mishra who is seen in indulging in the act after a heated exchange with the husband of a BJP corporator.

The Congress uploaded the clip during the day and said, "The level of policing in the state has become zero. Crimes are uncontrolled, criminals are fearless and the police are helpless at some places and under pressure at other places." "This viral video is said to be from Waidhan police station of Singrauli, where a policeman got so upset due to the pressure of the BJP councillor that he tore his uniform," the party said, adding the condition of the home department had deteriorated under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Verma said a probe into the video of February was instituted by then SP Yousuf Qureshi.

After receiving the probe report, present SP Nivedita Gupta had ordered stoppage of Mishra's annual increment, he added.

Arjun Gupta, husband of BJP corporator Gauri Gupta, said allegations that he had torn Mishra's clothes had now been proved as untrue.

The argument was over construction of a drain and Gupta claimed he had only told Mishra he would tear off his uniform if he continued to get agitated.

Mishra on Monday said Gupta threatened to tear off his clothes and get him thrown out of service in the presence of police station in-charge Sudhesh Tiwari, adding he removed his uniform after feeling insulted.

"I should not have reacted like this," Mishra added.