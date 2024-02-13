Video of dog being beaten up goes viral; complaint registered

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A police complaint was registered here on Tuesday after a video showing a man beating a dog mercilessly went viral.The incident apparently took place at a pet shop on GB Road in the city, police said.

After Nilesh Bhange, an office-bearer of animal rights organisations PAWS, and a few others approached Kasarwadavli police station, a non-cognisable complaint was registered, an official said.

Police can not conduct probe into a non-cognisable complaint unless there is a magistrate's order. PTI COR KRK