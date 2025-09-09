Video of Eid-e-Milad rally saluting Hindu temple in Kerala goes viral

Kasaragod: A video of Muslim youths offering a salute to a Hindu temple during a recent Eid-e-Milad rally in this northernmost district of Kerala has gone viral on social media, with users hailing it as an example of religious harmony in the state.

In the viral Instagram reel, it could be seen that the volunteers, dressed in uniform, were marching through a road and offering a salute towards the shrine after stopping midway for a while.

The Eid-e-Milad rally was organised by the Kottikulam Noorul Huda Madrassa at Palakunnu here, and the shrine where they offered their respect was the Palakunnu Kazhakam Bhagavathy temple.

Eid-e-Milad is the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Anishith K, a local youth who chanced upon the gesture of religious harmony, captured the visuals on his mobile phone and posted it on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

The video has so far been viewed by nearly 25 lakh people.

"I never expected that the video would go viral when I posted it. I was sitting at my father's shop, which is just opposite the temple, when the rally was passing through the road.

I had goosebumps seeing the participants offering a salute to the shrine. So, I shot the visuals in my phone," he told the media on Tuesday.

He posted the video with the caption "This is Kerala. Kerala's unity in diversity - Muslims saluting a Hindu temple on Nabi Dinam, showing respect and harmony between religions." One of the organisers of the rally said they have been following the practice of offering a salute to the temple for the past 10 years.

"This time, it has become viral through the video. There were 47 participants, including children. Several people have called us and texted us after seeing the viral video," he said.

He said not just in front of this particular temple, they used to offer respect before other religious institutions also on the way through which the rally proceeded.

A large number of social media users hailed the gesture and described it as an example of religious harmony and coexistence prevailing in the state.