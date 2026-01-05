Video of firing inside Chhattisgarh tiger reserve goes viral; 3 held

Bilaspur, Jan 5 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested after a video of them firing airguns and lighting a fire inside a tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh went viral on social media, officials said on Monday.

The video showed four people arriving in a vehicle and entering through a gate marked "Surhi Core Zone" of the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Mungeli district.

They can be seen opening fire inside the forest, aiming at unseen targets, shooting in the air, and lighting a fire for recreation.

Forest officials, with the help of police, nabbed Ajit Vaishnav (26), Aniket (27) and Vikrant Vaishnav (36), all residents of the Lormi area, on Saturday, while efforts are on to trace a minor boy, who is absconding, Deputy Director of ATR U R Ganesh said.

Two air rifles and an SUV were recovered from their possession, he said.

The official said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and they were produced in a court in Mungeli, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The deputy director said that the barrier guard has been removed with immediate effect, and a notice has been issued to the range officer.

An inquiry headed by the assistant director (core) has been ordered into the matter, he said. PTI COR TKP ARU