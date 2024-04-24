Video of Ghaziabad cop assaulting man surfaces online, probe launched

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) An investigation has been launched against a sub-inspector here after a video of him assaulting a man surfaced on social media, police said In the nine-second video that has been doing rounds on the internet since Tuesday, the sub-inspector can be seen pulling an e-rickshaw driver’s hair and beating him.

The incident happened in Adhyatmik nagar area under Wave City police station area.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the higher official has handed over the matter for investigation to Wave City ACP Poonam Mishra.

"The matter is being looked into and action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” ACP Mishra told PTI. PTI COR CDN NB