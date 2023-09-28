Video of Hindu woman placing currency garland around Muslim boy in 'Milad E Sherif' rally goes viral

Malappuram (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) In a gesture which showcased the secularism and religious harmony in Kerala, a Hindu woman placed a garland of currency notes around a Muslim child participating in a rally on the occasion of 'Milad E Sherif' on Thursday in this northern district of the state.

Advertisment

The video of the heartwarming incident, which went viral, showed the woman waiting patiently in the rain for the rally of marching children and when it arrived, she crossed the street, took out a garland of currency notes, placed it around one of the boys in the procession and also kissed him on the cheek.

It was only then that she realised the boy was a neighbour's child, she told a TV channel later.

She said she grew up in an environment of religious amity and it was her wish to place a currency note garland on someone in the rally which was held at Kodur town in the district.

Advertisment

"I had money and I wanted to do this, so I did it. There was no other reason for doing so," said the woman who has been identified as Sheena.

The boy too was happy to receive the garland.

He said that many of his friends and people from the madrasa told him that the video of the incident has gone viral.

Advertisment

The woman said that her friends told her she has become famous.

"But I have not given it that much thought," she added.

Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta, District Collector Divya S Ayyar who attended a 'Milad E Sherif' celebration at an educational institute was given a hug and a kiss on the cheek by a young girl which the IAS officer reciprocated in kind.

The Muslim community in Kerala celebrated the 'Milad E Sherif', which is considered as the birthday of the Prophet, by distributing sweets, organising cultural programmes and taking out processions across the state. PTI HMP HMP SS