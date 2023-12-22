Video of Karnataka CM in ultra-luxury private jet goes viral, draws sharp reaction from BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Opposition BJP came down heavily on the Congress government in Karnataka for flaunting their "rich fortunes and luxury lifestyles" following a viral video on social media showing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleague B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in a private jet.

Advertisment

The chief minister hit back by questioning the flying preferences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the viral video, Siddaramaiah is seen seated in a swanky private jet along with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, among others.

In one post Minister Khan is seen walking inside the jet plane with a popular bollywood song in the background.

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra in a post of 'X' said: "If bigotry had a face, @INCKarnataka govt would be the Best of it! At a time, when whole of Karnataka is reeling under severe drought, farmers staring at the worst of crisis with loss of crops & no rainfall & hardly any development works taking off, all that @CMofKarnataka & his team of cabinet ministers could think of is flaunting their Rich Fortunes & Luxury Lifestyles over the poor damsels of the State!" "By the way, they were traveling in this luxurious aircraft to seek funds for drought relief works! What a crude mockery of our distress! Splurging the Taxpayers' money comes so easy for @INCIndia ministers!" Vijayendra said in the social media post.

When asked about Vijayendra's tweet on the chief minister inside a luxury jet, Siddaramaiah counter-questioned, "How does Narendra Modi travel? You tell me first. Please ask this question to the BJP people: which plane does Narendra Modi travel in? He travels alone. Why does he travel alone? BJP leaders will keep saying something silly." PTI GMS GMS KH