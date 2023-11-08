Video of Karnataka minister being 'helped' by gunman to wear shoes goes viral

Dharwad (K'taka), Nov 8 (PTI) A purported video of Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa allegedly being helped by his gunman to wear his shoes has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened during the minister's inspection of a hostel here, according to sources.

When Mahadevappa was coming out of the hostel's kitchen, where he had gone without footwear, he was helped by his staff member to wear what looked like formal slip-on shoes.

Mahadevappa can be seen in the video conversing with those around him, during the process. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE