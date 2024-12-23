Video of land grab accused: Goa cops question AAP leader Palekar for five hours

Panaji, Dec 23 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit chief Amit Palekar was questioned for five hours by police on Monday in connection with a video of land grab accused Siddiqui Suleman Khan, who escaped from custody on December 12 before being held in Kerala.

Palekar had received a pen drive of a video in which Khan had claimed that a senior IPS officer and a BJP MLA had assisted him.

Palekar, who was abroad and arrived here on Sunday, appeared before Old Goa police on Monday along with Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sunil Kawthankar, who had circulated the video on December 15.

Police said Palekar was questioned on the source of the video as well as details of who had given him the pen drive.

"I have been summoned again on Tuesday by Old Goa police. I am a witness in the case but I am being harassed without any reason. By releasing the video, I assisted Goa police to investigate the case. Probably, they want to create false evidence against me and arrest me," Palekar told reporters.

He said he was ready to surrender but would not stop speaking out against the government, adding the probe was taking place under the directions of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Khan was brought to Goa on Monday after his arrest in Kerala two days back.

Khan (55), an accused in multiple land grab cases, was arrested last month after being on the run for more than four years. He escaped from the custody of Goa police on December 12.

A purported video had surfaced showing a constable opening the custody lock and helping him escape on a motorcycle.

The opposition Congress had released a video wherein Khan purportedly claimed a BJP MLA and a senior crime branch officer helped him flee. PTI RPS BNM