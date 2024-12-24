Video of land grab accused: Goa cops question AAP leader Palekar for second day

Panaji, Dec 24 (PTI) Police quizzed Goa AAP unit chief Amit Palekar on the second consecutive day Tuesday for two hours in connection with a video of a land grab accused who had escaped from custody on December 12.

Palekar had received a pen drive of a video in which the accused, Siddiqui Suleman Khan, had claimed that a senior IPS officer and a BJP MLA had assaulted him. Khan had also claimed police helped him flee. He was held in Kerala.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Sunil Kawthankar had circulated the video on December 15.

Palekar was questioned for two hours at Old Goa police station on Tuesday, an official said.

A day earlier, police grilled Palekar for five hours.

Palekar said police questioned him on Tuesday about the source of the video.

"Police should have investigated who helped the accused escape from police custody," he told reporters.

The AAP leader alleged he was being treated as an accused even though he is a witness.

"The entire episode looks suspicious. His (Khan's) re-arrest also looks dubious," he said.

Khan was brought to Goa on Monday after he was arrested in Kerala two days back.

Accused in multiple land grab cases, Khan (55) was arrested last month after being on the run for more than four years. He escaped from the custody of Goa police on December 12.

A video had surfaced purportedly showing a police constable opening the custody lock and helping Khan escape on a motorcycle.

The opposition Congress had released a video wherein Khan purportedly claimed police helped him flee. PTI RPS NSK