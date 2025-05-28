Video of lekhpal thrashing farmers in Noida surfaces, probe ordered

Noida, May 27 (PTI) A lekhpal posted at Sadar Tehsil in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and others were seen chasing and thrashing some farmers who had come to the government office over some complaints. A purported video of the incident was widely circulated.

Taking cognisance of the incident, SDM, Sadar Charul Yadav has initiated a probe against the lekhpal Sunil.

On Tuesday, a complainant farmer Raju from Pali village in Sadar Tehsil, alleged that they were chased and beaten only because they had complained against the Lekhpal for not measuring their field.

Raju had complained that in Ruhallapur village he has four bigah land and he has been requesting respective officials for the measurement of the land for the past one year but nothing has been done so far.

Others identified as private employees were also seen beating the farmers in three videos that have surfaced.

"It is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation,"said SDM (Sadar) Charul Yadav.