Video of leopard leaping at safari bus at Bannerghatta National Park goes viral

Bengaluru: A leopard safari at Bannerghatta National Park near here turned quite adventurous for a group of tourists after a big cat suddenly leaped at the window of their bus, leaving them stunned.

A video of the thrilling moment which has now gone viral on social media platforms showed the animal not only trying to climb up, but also peeking at the terrified passengers through the window of the vehicle.

Later, the feline tried to jump on top of the bus. However, the driver started moving the vehicle slowly forward and the creature returned to its habitat.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday during a safari when the driver pulled up to get a closer view of the wildlife. However, all of a sudden, the leopard hopped onto the bus. The incident was captured on camera by the tourists.

"The tourists were shocked and frightened initially, but soon they were mesmerized by the big cat. The leopard's unexpected appearance created a brief moment of panic, but the tourists soon regained their composure and enjoyed the rare sighting. Since all the safari vehicles have mesh windows, they (tourists) were all safe. No one was hurt," an official said.