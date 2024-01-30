Video of man taking mother's body in hand-driven cart goes viral: CHC superintendent removed

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) The in-charge of a community health centre in Bilsanda of Pilibhit district and a pharmacist have been attached to the district headquarters while a ward boy has been suspended after a video of a man taking his mother's body home in a hand-driven cart on non-availability of vehicle went viral on social media, officials on Tuesday said.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Community Health Centre (CHC) Superintendent Dr Manish Raj Sharma and pharmacist AN Ansari were removed and attached to the district headquarters, Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Kumar told reporters.

Wardboy NK Pandey has been suspended, he added.

The chief medical officer said the hut of Devki Devi (92) caught fire on January 26 and she died in the incident.

Her son Vijaypal did not go for a post-mortem examination, he added.

The police brought the elderly woman's body to Bilsanda CHC to complete the formalities on January 27 after which the body was handed over to the family members.

Vijaypal alleged that CHC superintendent and the staff refused to give an ambulance to take the body home despite repeated requests.

Eventually, Vijaypal took the body on a hand-driven cart and the people made video of it and uploaded it on social media.

The CMO also said that a two-member committee has been formed to probe the matter. PTI COR NAV AS AS