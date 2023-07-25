Video of man urinating on injured man goes viral, 1 held in Agra

Agra, Jul 25 (PTI) A man has been arrested in this Uttar Pradesh district after a video purportedly showing him urinating on an injured man went viral on social media, police said.

Advertisment

In the 30-second video that was widely circulated on social media platforms on Monday, the accused is also seen kicking the injured man, who is lying unconscious on the ground, on the head. The accused and others are also heard abusing the victim.

Police swung into action after the video went viral and arrested the accused. They said the video is about three-four months old.

"Police have arrested one accused and a search is underway for the others," Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said.

Advertisment

In a video statement released on Twitter, the officer said police took cognisance of the incident after the video was widely circulated on social media.

"After investigating, the police found that there was no complaint lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra in this regard. Later, it was found that the video was three-four months old and the accused has been identified as Aditya," he added.

The accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR RC