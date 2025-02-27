Video of missing Himachal youth's 'kidnapping' surfaces, police detain three

Una (HP), Feb 27 (PTI) The family of a 19-year-old youth missing for four days has filed a complaint alleging abduction in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. Police have detained three persons in the matter, officials said on Thursday.

The family lodged a complaint of kidnapping after a video surfaced online purportedly showing the missing youth being kidnapped in a car.

The video, which was widely circulated on social media, shows two men beating up the youth even as he pleads with them to stop. The assailants then remove his shirt to reveal a wound on his shoulder, still bleeding.

Una Police said three persons have been detained in connection with the video but no concrete information on the youths' whereabouts are known.

According to police, the youth is from Upper Arniala village in Una.

The 38-second clip of what appears to be the youth's kidnapping surfaced on Tuesday night.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, family members of the victim lodged a complaint with the police.

BJP leader Vinay Sharma has demanded that the youth be traced at the earliest. He said it was "shocking" that crime cases are on the rise in Una and the state.