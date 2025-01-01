Video of mock drill at Lucknow railway yard falsely shared online as footage of real train accident

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) A video of a derailed train engulfed in fire was recently shared on social media with users claiming that it was of a major rail accident in Lucknow last week, with several reported casualties.
However, PTI Fact Check Desk, in its investigation found the claim false. A video of a mock drill held at the Alambagh railway yard in Lucknow was shared on social media as an actual incident with a false claim.
The mock drill, held on 20 December 2024 at Alambagh railway yard, involved preparations for emergency situations.
A Facebook user shared a video on December 27 and wrote, "Major train accident in the capital Lucknow at 3:00 am on 26/12/2024, lakhs of people have died and have also been injured." For fact check, the post's content has been written here as it is. Believing this video to be accurate, many other users shared it with the same claim.
To verify the claim, the Desk reverse-image-searched the keyframes of the viral video. During this, we found some media reports describing this video as part of the mock drill held at Alambagh railway yard in Lucknow.
According to a Dainik Bhaskar report published on December 20, 2024, during the mock drill held at Alambagh Railway Station in Lucknow, an emergency situation involving a collision between two trains was rehearsed. The purpose of this drill was to test the preparedness of the Railways and the administration in emergencies.
During the investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk also found a social media post by Northern Railway, Lucknow Division, in which they clarified that it was not an actual train accident but a mock drill.
"Lucknow Division successfully conducted an accident mock drill at Alambagh Yard, Lucknow, to check the alertness and vigilance of the staff at the time of a real accident," the post read.
Read the full report here: https://bit.ly/4a0SYUh Our investigation shows that the video showed no train accident in Lucknow. A clip of a mock drill at Alambagh railway yard in Lucknow was falsely shared on social media as an actual incident.
There was no train accident in Lucknow on December 26, 2024.
To verify any claim that goes viral on social media, you can contact the PTI Fact Check Desk's WhatsApp number: +91-8130503759. PTI TEAM HIG HIG