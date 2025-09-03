Video of municipal worker falling at DMK councillor's feet in TN goes viral

Villupuram (Tamil Nadu) Sep 3 (PTI) A video of a municipal worker said to be belonging to a scheduled caste community and allegedly falling at the feet of a DMK woman councillor in Tindivanam has sparked a row, after it went viral on Wednesday.

In the brief video, the worker during a conversation is seen falling at the feet of the Councillor in the presence of senior officials seated next to her.

BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the DMK government.

"This is DMK's model of Social Justice. A public servant belonging to the Scheduled Caste community in Tindivanam was cornered continuously by DMK councillors and was made to apologise by falling at the feet of the DMK Councillor.... " he said and shared the video in a social media post.

"This is not the first time DMK has humiliated public servants. This is not an isolated incident. Earlier DMK Minister Thiru Raja Kannappan had abused a government servant with caste slurs." "What the DMK Parades as social justice is, in truth, nothing more than Social Injustice," he said.

Meanwhile, reports stated that the worker preferred to lodge a compliant against the councillor with the local police. Despite repeated attempts, there was no comment from police. PTI VIJ VIJ SA