Video of Punjab pastor facing sexual harassment charge shows him slapping woman, man

Jalandhar, Mar 24 (PTI) A pastor in Punjab facing a sexual harassment case is back in the news after a video of him purportedly arguing and slapping a woman and a man has been distributed widely on social media platforms.

Pastor Bajinder Singh (42), a self-styled Christian preacher had been previously booked on charges of sexual harassment based on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman on February 28.

Later, police formed a three-member special investigation team to probe the charges against him and the Punjab State Women Commission had taken suo-motu notice of the matter, issuing instructions to provide security to the complainant.

In the recent video, which appears to be a CCTV footage of a room, reportedly dated February 14, Singh is seen arguing and throwing a bunch of papers at the woman, before slapping her.

He is also seen purportedly slapping a man multiple times in the video.

Police said they are yet to receive any complaint in the matter after the video surfaced on social media platforms, though a verification process is underway to ascertain the authenticity of the video, the place and the time of the incident.

The self-styled Christian preacher runs two churches -- 'The Church of Glory and Wisdom' at Tajpur in Jalandhar and another in Majri in Mohali.

He became a Christian preacher in 2012, with his supporters claiming that his church has many branches in India and abroad.

The church holds congregations where a large number of people come in anticipation of curing their ailments. These congregations are broadcast live on the YouTube channel 'Prophet Bajinder Singh', which has 3.74 million subscribers.