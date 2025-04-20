Video of senior citizen being dragged in MP hospital: Notice served on doctor, FIR registered

Chhatarpur, Apr 20 (PTI) A viral video of a septuagenarian being dragged by two men in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district has led to an FIR being registered as well as notices getting issued to the doctor allegedly involved in the incident and a senior health official.

The incident took place on April 17 when Uddhav Singh Joshi (70), a resident of Naugaon town, had come to the district hospital in Chhatarpur for his wife's medical check-up.

"I remained in the queue for a long time after getting the time slot slip. When my turn came, Dr Rajesh Mishra objected and then slapped and kicked me," Joshi alleged while speaking to reporters.

Refuting his charges, civil surgeon GL Ahirwar said the place was overcrowded and Dr Mishra objected because Joshi had broken the queue.

In the viral video, two men can be seen holding the hands of Joshi and dragging him.

The health department has issued a notice to Mishra seeking a reply in 24 hours, while a 'zero FIR' was registered against him at Naugaon police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2), 296, 3(5), 351(3), an official said.

The FIR has been transferred to Chhattarpur's Kotwali police station, he added.

In another development, collector Parth Jaiswal issued a show-cause notice to Dr Ahirwar for ignoring his directives regarding submitting a report about the incident.

"Dr Ahirwar has been directed to submit a reply within 24 hours. The collector had constituted a three-member probe committee under the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), which has submitted its report. On the basis of this report, Jaiswal recommended action against the doctor to the health department authorities," the official said.

"Following the collector's recommendation, National Health Mission director Saloni Sidana served a notice to Dr Rajesh Mishra, who is a contract doctor of orthopaedics. He must furnish a reply in 24 hours. Collector Jaiswal also recommended termination of State Red Cross Society employee Rajendra Khare in connection with the incident," the official added. PTI COR ADU BNM