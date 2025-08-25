Video of shopkeepers thrashing devotees outside Rajasthan temple goes viral

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Some shopkeepers clashed with a group of devotees at a temple in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place at Sanwaliya Ji temple a day before, surfaced on social media on Sunday, they said.

The video shows shopkeepers allegedly assaulting devotees outside the temple. This followed an altercation that arose after a devotee's bag went missing from a prasad shop.

When the argument turned ugly, the shopkeeper along with others, thrashed the visitors.

Police said that no case was registered in connection with the matter.

A similar incident had happened sometime ago near Khatushyam temple in Sikar, where some shopkeepers hit a family who had taken shelter from rain in front of a shop. PTI SDA RUK RUK