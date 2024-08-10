Video of two SUVs performing stunts on Gurugram road surfaces on Internet, cops initiate probe

Gurugram, Aug 10 (PTI) Police have initiated an investigation into an incident of two cars performing dangerous stunts on a road in Gurugram, a video of which was shared widely on social media, officials said on Saturday.

In the 27-second video, drivers of a Thar and a Scorpio could be seen spinning their vehicles dangerously on the Gurugram-Sohna road and a man hitting the brakes of the cycle he was riding to save himself from getting hit by one of the SUVs.

The driver of the Thar also applied brakes on the SUV to avert an accident.

"The viral video on social media has come to our notice. We are investigating it based on the vehicles' number plates. After identifying the cars, challans will be issued," a senior traffic police officer said. PTI COR NSD NSD