Video of wanted accused in Baba Siddique murder case goes viral

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A purported video of Zishan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case, claiming that a Pakistani gangster helped him escape from India has gone viral.

While Mumbai Police is verifying the video, an official said on Friday that the investigators believed Akhtar was still in India.

In the video that surfaced on Thursday, Akhtar purportedly said Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti helped him escape from India, and he was now "far away from Asia." He was also heard threatening his "enemies".

But a Mumbai crime branch official said the police believed that Akhtar was very much in India. They had information that he had made a few extortion calls in Punjab last month, the official said.

The authenticity of the video was being verified, he said, adding that the man in the video appeared to be Akhtar, but it could have been shot inside the country.

Akhtar is one of the absconding accused along with Shubham Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, in the case.

Akhtar was allegedly one of the masterminds of former Maharashtra minister Siddique's murder in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12, 2024.

As per the police, Akhtar was last spotted at Nainital in Uttarakhand along with Lonkar before the murder. PTI DC KRK