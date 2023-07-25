Video of youth urinating on injured man goes viral, 1 arrested in Agra

Agra: A video purporting to show a youth urinating on an injured man lying unconscious on the ground was widely circulated on social media on Monday.

In the 30-second video, the youth is also seen kicking the man on the head. The youth and his friends can be heard abusing the victim.

After the video became widely circulated, police swung into action and arrested the accused. The police said the video is about three-four months old.

"The police have arrested one accused and a search is underway for the others," Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai said.

In a video statement on Twitter, Rai said the police took cognisance after the video became widely circulated.

"After investigating, the police found that there was no complaint lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra in this regard. Later, it was found that the video was three-four months old and the youth has been identified as Aditya," Rai added.

Aditya has been arrested and booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have been investigating other youths as well who were in the video. The arrested youth Aditya will be presented before court and legal action taken," Rai added.