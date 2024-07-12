Video on 'attack' on Sis Ganj Gurdwara fake: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Two videos, claiming to be of a terror attack on a gurdwara, being circulated on social media are fake, Delhi Police said on Friday.

The videos are not from any religious place in Delhi, it said.

Two videos of around two minutes each showed a pickup truck chasing people and hitting some of them outside what appears to be a gurdwara. Angry people at the spot are then seen beating up the driver of the vehicle.

Police on its official account on X said, "Some videos are being circulated on social media handles claiming that it was a terrorist attack at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. These videos are completely false and are being propagated with some malicious intent, on which legal action is being taken." A case may be registered for spreading fake news, a police officer said. PTI BM ALK ALK SKY SKY