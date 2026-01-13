Video purportedly shows men in 'sheikh' attire at Har Ki Pauri; police launch probe

Haridwar, Jan 13 (PTI) Police have launched a probe after a video purportedly showing two men, wearing 'sheikh' attire (kandura), roaming around at Har Ki Pauri and bathing at Ganga ghat surfaced online, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that the video of the men roaming around Malviya Ghat and its surroundings at Har Ki Pauri caused a stir amidst demands to ban the entry of non-Hindus to all Ganga ghats located in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area.

Following this, the priests informed their organisation, Ganga Sabha, which then informed the police. However, the men had left before the Ganga Sabha members and the police arrived.

The priests said that when they stopped and questioned the men wearing kanduras, they identified themselves as Habibullah and Habibi, residents of Dubai. When further questioned, they claimed to be social media influencers making videos for YouTube.

In the video, one of them, Habibullah, can be heard saying, "They can roam anywhere in India." They are then seen casually strolling around Har Ki Pauri.

Ujjwal Pandit, a member of the Ganga Sabha, said that a search was launched after receiving information about these two men, but they had already left. He alleged that the video clearly shows a deliberate attempt to disrupt the atmosphere of Har Ki Pauri.

Officials said that the police and administration are investigating all aspects, including where these men came from and what their purpose was for being in the religious area in the said attire.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal said that the matter is being investigated and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation.

Recently, the Ganga Sabha and the priest community have demanded that all Ganga ghats in the Kumbh Mela area, including Har Ki Pauri, be declared non-Hindu restricted zones, a demand that the Uttarakhand government is also seriously considering. PTI DPT HIG