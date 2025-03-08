Video showing man alighting from BMW, urinating on Pune road goes viral; one detained

Pune, Mar 8 (PTI) One person was detained in connection with a viral video showing a youth alighting from a BMW and urinating at a traffic junction in Pune, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Shastrinagar area of Yerawada this morning and the video was shot by an eyewitness, he added.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for public nuisance, rash and negligent driving, causing danger on public roads and other offences after police was alerted about the video, the official said.

Bhagyesh Oswal, who was sitting in the front seat of the car while the main accused Gaurav Ahuja was urinating outside, has been detained, the Yerawada police station official said.

"Oswal has been sent for medical tests as we believe the youth were drunk at the time. Ahuja is absconding and local police and Crime Branch teams are taking efforts to nab him," he said.

In the clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, one man can be seen sitting in the front seat of the luxury car, while his associate is urinating at a traffic junction before taking to the wheel and speeding off with a smirk at the person videoing the incident. PTI COR BNM