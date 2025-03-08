Video showing man alighting from BMW, urinating on road goes viral; Pune cops begin probe

Pune, Mar 8 (PTI) Pune police have begun a probe after a video showing a person alighting from a BMW and urinating on the road went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.The incident likely took place in Shastrinagar area of Yerawada and the video was shot by an eyewitness, he added.

"A probe began after we were alerted about the video. There were two persons in the luxury car and they seemed to be an inebriated state. They fled after passersby admonished them for the act. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to nab the two," the official added. PTI COR BNM