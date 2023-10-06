Video showing T'gana Minister Mahmood Ali slapping personal security guard goes viral

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (PTI) A video purportedly showing Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali slapping his security personnel at a public event for not getting him a flower bouquet on time has gone viral on Friday.

In the video, Ali is seen hugging his cabinet colleague T Srinivas Yadav at an official function and turning towards the security man and then slapping him.

Ali, who wished Srinivas Yadav on his birthday, was upset over the security officer not handing a bouquet to him on time.

The bouquet was meant to be given to Srinivas Yadav.

Attempts to reach Mahmood Ali for his comments were not immediately successful.

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the Minister's "unacceptable" behaviour.

"I strongly condemn the incident of Telangana's Home Minister @mahmoodalibrs slapping a security personnel. Leadership should be built on respect and decorum. This behavior is unacceptable and sets a poor example," BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said on social media platform X (formerly twitter). PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH