Video showing tiger running away from Indian bison in MP's Satpura reserve goes viral

Bhopal, Apr 4 (PTI) A video of a tiger scampering into a forest on spotting a gaur or Indian bison in Madhya Pradesh's Satpura Tiger Reserve went viral on social media on Friday.

The video was possibly shot by some tourists.

In the video, a jeep carrying tourists can be seen while the big cat runs back along a rugged pathway.

"I too have seen the video. I think it was filmed in Madhai area (in adjoining Narmadapuram district). I don't know when it was shot," STR field director Rakhi Nanda told PTI over phone.

The gaur, incidentally, is the largest extant bovid with body mass ranging from 440 kilograms to 1000 kilograms in adult females and 588 kg to 1500 kg in adult males.