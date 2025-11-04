Video shows assault on differently abled student at govt-aided Sambhajinagar school; 6 suspended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A video has surfaced on social media showing a differently abled student being assaulted at a school for special kids in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, prompting the government-aided educational institute to suspend six employees.

The organization running the school for differently abled students at Mandki village has suspended six of its employees, including a cook and peon, after the video of a group of staffers beating up the child with a frying pan went viral on social media a few days ago, an official said on Tuesday.

The school administration has clarified the video is at least three years old and the student who was assaulted left the institute, which runs on 50 per cent government aid, soon after the incident.

Taking cognizance of the video, president of the school managing committee ordered suspension of half a dozen staff members, including a peon, cook and caretaker, said the official without elaborating on the reason which triggered the assault.

The report of their suspension has been received by the social justice department at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zilla Parishad, the official told PTI.

On October 29, a case was registered at the Chikalthana police station against two persons -- the suspended peon and the caretaker -- under relevant sections of the BNS for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace and under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 for using force against a person with disability, he added. PTI AW RSY