Video shows constable assaulted by villagers in UP's Meerut; three arrested

Meerut (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A constable was manhandled when villagers attacked a police team that had gone to arrest an accused in an assault case in the Sathla village here, officials said on Saturday.

A video of the incident circulated online, after which three people were arrested, according to officials.

A team from the Mawana police station and the Crime Branch unit had gone in a private vehicle when they were attacked by the family members of the accused and local residents on Tuesday.

In the melee, Constable Sunil Kumar was manhandled and pushed around.

The purported video of the incident shows the constable in a semi-naked state, folding his hands and pleading for mercy.

Circle Officer (CO) Mawana Pankaj Lavania told PTI that the constable's uniform was not torn but came off during the scuffle.

He also dismissed rumours circulating online that a country-made pistol was recovered from the constable.

The officer said the police used the private vehicle, as it was immediately available at the time of receiving the information.

Lavania said three accused have been arrested and sent to jail, while efforts are on to nab others who are absconding.

To maintain law and order, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar and the CO led a foot march in the Sathla village on Thursday, interacting with residents and reviewing security arrangements.

Drone cameras were also used to check several locations.

Meanwhile, the sister of the accused has alleged that policemen in plain clothes forcibly picked up youths from the village and has demanded a fair probe.

According to officials, an FIR was lodged on December 23 on the complaint of Bharatveer, a resident of Parikshitgarh, who alleged that his son Nitin was assaulted over a monetary dispute, leaving him seriously injured with a fractured leg.

The police team had gone to arrest the accused in the case, when they faced resistance, leading to additional charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. PTI COR ABN PRK