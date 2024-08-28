Video shows cows being pushed into MP river in spate; three arrested

Satna, Aug 28 (PTI) A video showing more than a dozen cows being pushed into a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district went viral following which three men were arrested and a minor detained, police said on Wednesday.

As per the initial reports, about 15 cows were pushed off the bank of the Satna river at a spot under Nagod police station limits on Tuesday afternoon and some of them apparently drowned, said an official, adding that the exact numbers were yet to be ascertained.

"A video showing cows being pushed by some people into the Satna river under the railway bridge near Bamhor surfaced on Tuesday evening. A police team was sent to the spot and a case was registered," Nagod police station in-charge Ashok Pandey said.

Beta Bagri, Ravi Bagri and Rampal Choudhary were arrested under the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, a law that prohibits killing of cows in the state, and also under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Another suspect who is a minor was detained, Pandey added.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Vinod Parashar who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

Earlier in the day, the police official had said around 50 cows were reportedly pushed off into the river and 15 to 20 of them perished.

But later he said about 15 cows were forced into the water and some of them apparently died but the exact numbers were yet to be ascertained.

