Video shows dhoti-clad man being hit, made to do frog jumps in MP police station

Chhindwara, Nov 28 (PTI) A dhoti-clad priest and another man were allegedly slapped, kicked, and made to do frog jumps inside a police station in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media on Friday.

Kotwali police station station house officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Dhurve, however, denied wrongdoing on the part of the personnel from the force.

Police had been receiving nonstop complaints about "immoral activities" allegedly happening in a three-storey house in Chandan village, Dhurve said.

"Acting on these complaints, the premises was raided on Thursday and its owner, priest Anil Dwivedi, was nabbed along with two women and a man. They were brought to the police station for questioning," the SHO said while denying that any kind of assault took place at the police station.

"The footage is not from our police station. They were not mistreated in this manner. A probe is on into the incident, though no formal case has been registered as yet," Dhurve said.