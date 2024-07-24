Video shows handcuffed prisoner at Taj Mahal; Agra Police says Himachal officer was accompanying

Agra, Jul 24 (PTI) A purported video showing a handcuffed prisoner being escorted to the Taj Mahal by a policeman has gone viral on social media, after which the Agra police on Wednesday said the prisoner was accompanied by a Himachal Pradesh officer.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said the prisoner was denied entry to the Taj Mahal due to being handcuffed.

Syed Areeb Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Taj Suraksha, said the video doing rounds on the internet is an old one.

The cop accompanying the prisoner was posted in Himachal Pradesh Police, the ACP said, citing media reports.

He said the Himachal Pradesh police have been informed about the matter and an investigation is on in this regard.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, according to sources.

A white police jeep was parked 500 metres from the Taj Mahal and local police at the barrier asked the Himachal Pradesh officers to leave their weapons behind. After this, one officer tried entering with the prisoner but was stopped by ASI staff, they said.

Locals captured the incident on video, showing the handcuffed prisoner and his escort, and some reported objections from the accompanying policeman during filming. PTI COR RPA RPA