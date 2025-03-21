Video shows Kerala youth assaulted by accused, posted on WhatsApp

Kochi, Mar 21 (PTI) A video purportedly showing the brutal torture of a youth by an accused in a Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) case surfaced on social media on Friday.

According to the visuals aired by news channels, the accused allegedly broke into the youth’s house while he was sleeping, dragged him outside, and brutally assaulted him with an iron rod.

He reportedly videographed the torture and posted it as his Whatsapp status.

The accused, identified as Sreeraj (28), a resident of Thanthonni Thuruth island in Mulavukad, near here, was arrested on Wednesday while hiding in his home, police said.

According to police, he was banished from the Kochi city police limits after being named in around 10 criminal cases under the KAAPA Act. However, in violation of the law, he arrived in the city and had been hiding while evading the police.

The brutal physical assault took place in Thrikkakara police station limits and already a case has been registered against him in connection with this, said a police officer.

He was accused in several cases including attacking women after trespassing in their house, attempt to murder and POCSO cases, the officer said.

He was arrested in a daring operation on Wednesday. He used to escape by jumping into the backwaters when police attempted to arrest him.

However, acting on a tip-off, a team of Mulavukad police surrounded the area and took him into custody, the officer said.

Police sources said, the accused reportedly confessed to imitating violent scenes from a recently released movie.

The attack took place following his relationship with a girl, who is a friend of Sreeraj.

An investigation is underway, police said.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.