Man Vs Wild: Video shows man going too close to lion eating its prey in Gujarat; arrested

Bhavnagar: A man has been arrested for allegedly harassing a lion by going dangerously close to the big cat when it was feasting on its prey in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials said on Thursday.

In a short video which went viral on social media a few days back, a person, who also seemed to be recording the lion's activity on his mobile phone, is seen going close to the wild animal while it is eating a cattle carcass.

गुजरात के भावनगर में एक युवक शिकार को खा रहे शेर के पास फोटे खींचने के लिए पहुंच गया। यह वीडियो तलाजा के बांभोर गांव का बताया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/aqf4FM8C8O — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) August 4, 2025

When he reaches too close, the lion starts charging towards him, prompting others watching the act from a distance and recording it to start shouting in an attempt to drive the feline away.

Even as the lion charges towards the man, he keeps on recording its video on his phone. After he walks a few steps backwards, the lion too goes back to its prey, the clip shows.

After the video surfaced, the forest department swung into action and initiated a probe into the matter, a release from the Shetrunji Wildlife Division here said.

During investigation, the forest officials learnt the incident took place near Talli village and the man seen in the video was local resident Gautam Shiyal, it said.

He was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing the lion under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The man was subsequently produced before a court in Talaja town, which rejected his bail application and sent him to jail, the release said.